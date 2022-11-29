Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106,364 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $323,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

