Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 864,787 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $326,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after buying an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $381.12.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

