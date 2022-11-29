Fmr LLC Sells 1,853,368 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,537,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853,368 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $329,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

