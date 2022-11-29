Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.49% of Helen of Troy worth $330,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

