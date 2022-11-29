Korea Investment CORP Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000.

Shares of ECH opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

