Korea Investment CORP Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

WBS opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.