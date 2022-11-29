Korea Investment CORP Has $3.71 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $452.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.23. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.