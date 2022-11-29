Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.