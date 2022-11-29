Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,876 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

