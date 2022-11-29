Korea Investment CORP Sells 24,572 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

