Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,400 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.