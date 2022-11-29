Korea Investment CORP Buys 41,000 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Futu worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $4,493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Futu by 71.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $26,699,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

FUTU stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

