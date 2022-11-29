Korea Investment CORP Has $5 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Bill.com stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,089 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

