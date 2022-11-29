Korea Investment CORP Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

