Korea Investment CORP Buys 33,642 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Textron by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

