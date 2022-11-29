Korea Investment CORP Has $5.04 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.