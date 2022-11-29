Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

