Korea Investment CORP Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

