CI Investments Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Xylem

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.