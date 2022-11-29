Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,950 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $378.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.97.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

