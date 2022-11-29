Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.