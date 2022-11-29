CI Investments Inc. Purchases 4,645 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 504.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 3.9 %

Westlake stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.