Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

