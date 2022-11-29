CI Investments Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,327 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,230 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,626 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Several analysts have commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

