CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,121 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Visa Foundation acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,559,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $32,818,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 255,654 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 464,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

