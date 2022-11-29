Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 53.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

