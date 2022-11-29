CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,636,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,386,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,395,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.