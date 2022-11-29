AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock worth $25,806,393. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.