Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.