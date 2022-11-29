CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

