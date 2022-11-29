CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,934 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

