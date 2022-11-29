CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,492 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $10,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $7,733,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.