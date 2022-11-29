CI Investments Inc. Invests $411,000 in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

