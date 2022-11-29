CI Investments Inc. Invests $411,000 in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
BLCO opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.