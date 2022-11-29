Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE MTH opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.57.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
