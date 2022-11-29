The Restaurant Group plc Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for The Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

