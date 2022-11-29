Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harbour Energy plc’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Harbour Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.08) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.67.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

Harbour Energy Announces Dividend

Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.