J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of J D Wetherspoon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for J D Wetherspoon’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

