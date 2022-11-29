Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

