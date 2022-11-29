SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SCYNEXIS worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

