Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $406,000 in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 53.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 184.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

BVH stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $427.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.