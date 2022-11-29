6,808 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sunoco by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

