Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,711 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Balchem worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Balchem by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

