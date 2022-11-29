Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,282 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

