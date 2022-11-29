Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 21,530 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Essent Group worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

