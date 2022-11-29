Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

