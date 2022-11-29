Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.