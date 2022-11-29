Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
