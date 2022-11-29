Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

