Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLT opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.