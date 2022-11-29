Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,764,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

