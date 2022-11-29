Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of INTU opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.16.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.